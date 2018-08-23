Hayes (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Ravens, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Hayes missed the Dolphins' first two preseason games due to his hamstring injury but he was seen running at practice Thursday and is reportedly eager to get back on the field. His status bodes positively for his ability to play full-speed come Week 1, but the team may sideline him for another preseason game just to be safe.