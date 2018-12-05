Howard (undisclosed) didn't practice Wednesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Howard played all but one snap in the Dolphins' win over the Bills on Sunday. On the play before that, Howard appeared to pull up and then left the field. Going into Week 13, Howard was listed on the injury report with an ankle injury, so it's possible that he re-aggravated that injury -- though nothing specific has been said by the team. More will become clear as more practice reports are released throughout the week.

