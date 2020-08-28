Howard (knee) was officially activated off the reserve/COVID-19 and active/physically unable to perform lists Thursday.
Howard was permitted to be in the team facility since Saturday but he'll now have the opportunity to take the field for the first time during training camp. It's been almost eight months since the cornerback underwent knee surgery but he remains far from a lock for starting Week 1.
