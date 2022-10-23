Howard (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Howard was questionable for Sunday's matchup after he was a limited participant during Friday's practice session, but he'll be able to play through his groin injury for a second consecutive week. He tallied three solo tackles and a pass defense during last week's loss to the Vikings.
