Howard (groin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Howard failed to practice Wednesday with a groin injury, but he was able to return to the field during both of Thursday's and Friday's sessions in a limited fashion. He'll now face the difficult task in covering Stefon Diggs, who's amassed 20 receptions, 270 yards and four touchdowns through Buffalo's first two games.