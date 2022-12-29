Howard (knee) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Howard logged a full practice Wednesday, so this is technically a late week downgrade for the veteran corner. Whether this was treated as more of a rest day, or if Howard suffered some kind of injury the previous day remains unknown. His practice status for Friday should shed better light on his potential availability for Sunday's pivotal game with the Patriots.
