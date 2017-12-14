Howard recorded two interceptions in Monday night's 27-20 victory over the Patriots.

Howard did not have a tackle in the game, but that was the direct result of his blanket coverage on Brandin Cooks, who was held without a reception until the closing minutes of the game. The second-year cornerback has two interceptions in each of the last two games and will hope to victimize Tyrod Taylor and the Bills similarly in Week 15.

