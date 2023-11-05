Howard (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.

Howard was listed as questionable heading into the weekend after he was a limited participant in practices Wednesday through Friday, but he's not expected to face any restrictions Sunday as the Dolphins aim to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' aerial attack. Through six appearances on the season, the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback has recorded 27 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception.