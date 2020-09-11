Howard (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's season opener in New England, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Howard was limited throughout training camp while rehabbing from December knee surgery, but his complete lack of an injury status for Week 1 serves to shed any lingering concerns about his health. The 27-year-old will suit up alongside Byron Jones (Achilles) versus New England to form arguably the most formidable cornerback duo in the league.