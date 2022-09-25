Howard (cramps) returned to Sunday's game against the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Howard took a brief visit to the locker room, after he delt with cramps during Sunday's contest against Buffalo. Now that he's returned, expect him to continue guarding the tough assignment in covering Stefon Diggs.
