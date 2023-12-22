Howard (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Howard was able to log back-to-back limited practice sessions to end the week to give him a chance of returning for Sunday's contest. If he can't play, Kader Kohou is the likely candidate to start at corner alongside Jalen Ramsey.
