Howard (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Furones of The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Howard missed Miami's Week 7 loss to the Eagles with a groin issue, but he was able to return to practice in a limited fashion throughout the week. If the All-Pro cornerback misses his second consecutive game, Cam Smith and Eli Apple will likely have an increased workload in the Dolphins' secondary.