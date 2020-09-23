site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Cleared for Thursday's game
Howard (knee) practiced in full Wednesday and doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Thursday's game against the Jaguars, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Howard played through this knee issue last week against the Bills, and his presence will be vital Thursday with fellow cornerback Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) ruled out.
