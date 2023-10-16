Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Howard (groin) is viewed as day-to-day, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Howard was forced from Sunday's Week 6 win over the Panthers with the groin issue. "We'll see how X calms down and responds to treatment," McDaniel said Monday. The Dolphins face the 5-1 Eagles next Sunday night. Howard's absence would be felt against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.