Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Could miss games
Coach Adam Gase said Howard is week to week with a knee injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Despite the unfavorable terminology, Gase wasn't quite ready to rule his top cornerback out for Sunday's game against the Patriots. However, the coach did say that the thinks Howard will be back at some point this season, therefore implying the 25-year-old is unlikely to play Sunday. Leading the NFL with seven interceptions, Howard is the most valuable piece of an otherwise lackluster Miami defense. His absence would improve the Week 14 outlooks for Tom Brady and Josh Gordon.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Posts two interceptions again•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Snags two interceptions in loss•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Will play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
All those new, shiny running backs you nabbed on waivers last night? You're starting them all...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Sneak Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Big Questions
What are the biggest issues for Fantasy owners going into Week 14? Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 streaming options
It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....