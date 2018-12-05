Coach Adam Gase said Howard is week to week with a knee injury, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Despite the unfavorable terminology, Gase wasn't quite ready to rule his top cornerback out for Sunday's game against the Patriots. However, the coach did say that the thinks Howard will be back at some point this season, therefore implying the 25-year-old is unlikely to play Sunday. Leading the NFL with seven interceptions, Howard is the most valuable piece of an otherwise lackluster Miami defense. His absence would improve the Week 14 outlooks for Tom Brady and Josh Gordon.

More News
Our Latest Stories