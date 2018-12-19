Coach Adam Gase said Wednesday that Howard (knee) is "trending in the right direction" to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Howard will still need to log a solid week of practice for a chance at retaking the field Week 16. The star cornerback has missed the last two games after undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on his knee, and is making encouraging progress in his recovery. If Howard is able to take the field against the Jaguars, rookie Minkah Fitzpatrick may see a slight decrease in snaps.