Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Dealing with illness
Howard was listed as a non-participant Wednesday on the Dolphins' estimated injury report due to an illness.
The Dolphins aren't holding an official practice two days after their Monday night victory over the Patriots, but it appears Howard likely would have sat out if the team had convened Wednesday. Unless the cornerback is unable to practice by the end of the week, Howard should be available for Sunday's game against the Bills. He's been outstanding in coverage the past two weeks, racking up four interceptions, eight pass breakups and a touchdown.
