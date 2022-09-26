Howard (groin/glute) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Howard went to the locker room with cramps during Sunday's game against the Bills but returned to the field shortly after. However, he's still bothered by an injury a day later. If he's unavailable for Thursday's matchup against Cincinnati, Kader Kohou and Noah Igbinoghene would likely take on increased roles for the Dolphins.