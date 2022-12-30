Howard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Howard was limited at practice due to a knee injury, and he was unable to join the Dolphins for practice Friday. However, he'll still be in the mix to suit up in Week 17. If he's unavailable, Kader Kohou and Justin Bethel are candidates to see increased roles.
