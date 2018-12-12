Howard (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, but he did some running with the supervision of the Miami training staff, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

While the NFL interception leader hasn't officially been ruled out for Week 15, coach Adam Gase did acknowledge that he needs to see more from Howard in terms of lateral movement and agility. The Dolphins likely will have to play without their top cornerback for a second straight game, though Howard could still make a late push to suit up. He had a minor arthroscopic procedure last week to trim the meniscus in his injured knee.

