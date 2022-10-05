Howard (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Howard left the team's Week 4 loss to the Bengals after aggravating the groin issue that bothered him at practices earlier in the week. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but he'll have two more opportunities to return to practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Week 5.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Set to be reevaluated Monday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Active for TNF•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Limited Tuesday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Deemed non-participant Monday•