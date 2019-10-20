Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Expected to play Week 7
Howard (knee) is expected to play Sunday at Buffalo, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Howard was a limited practice participant all week so it's no major surprise he's good to play Week 7. The 26-year-old missed last week's loss to the Redskins but should serve as the Dolphins' top cornerback Sunday.
