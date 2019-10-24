Howard (knee) said Thursday that he expects to suit up against the Steelers on Monday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Howard hasn't seen regular-season action since Week 4 due to a lingering knee issue. He logged a trio of limited practice sessions last week, so he could need to resume practicing in full before retaking the field. If Howard is indeed able to go Monday, he'll draw the start at cornerback across from Eric Rowe.