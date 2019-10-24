Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Expects to play Monday
Howard (knee) said Thursday that he expects to suit up against the Steelers on Monday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Howard hasn't seen regular-season action since Week 4 due to a lingering knee issue. He logged a trio of limited practice sessions last week, so he could need to resume practicing in full before retaking the field. If Howard is indeed able to go Monday, he'll draw the start at cornerback across from Eric Rowe.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Inactive versus Bills•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Expected to play Week 7•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Officially questionable•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Works in limited capacity•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Can't play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Trending toward sitting out•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Week 8 QB Preview: Brees, Ryan?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 8, including...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...