Coach Brian Flores declined to put a timetable on Howard (knee) returning to the field, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Howard had knee surgery more than seven months ago and was placed on the PUP list Tuesday. His five-year, $76.5 million contract is one of the largest in the league for a cornerback, but he's missed 24 games through four seasons, including 11 last year alone. It isn't clear if the Dolphins expect Howard to be ready for Week 1.