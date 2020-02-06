Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Gets criminal charge dropped
Criminal charges against Howard (knee) have been dropped, but the NFL can still investigate his December arrest, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Given that the arrest was for domestic battery, Howard could be looking at a six-game suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy. The league presumably will investigate the December incident.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Rankings: WR Top 10
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from the Fantasy Football...
-
2020 Rankings: QB Top 10
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 quarterback rankings for 2020 from each of our Fantasy...
-
2020 Rankings: RB Top 10
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our...
-
Dynasty Tight End Tiers
Heath Cummings gives his initial tight end tiers for 2020 and says non-contenders should be...
-
Gailey's impact on Dolphins offense
Dave Richard looks at Chan Gailey's offense and what it means for the Dolphins heading into...
-
Fantasy XFL Draft: Eight-team startup
The CBS Fantasy team recently did a Fantasy draft for the upstart XFL. See what site they used,...