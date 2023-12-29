Howard (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore.
Howard was limited at each of the Dolphins' practices over the week, so it seems he is truly questionable headed into the weekend. If he can't play Sunday, it could make for an easier day for MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson.
