Howard underwent surgery on his knee Wednesday, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Howard reportedly had a knee scope done, so he won't be sidelined as long as if he'd required a reconstructive surgery. Coach Brian Flores nonetheless said that it's too early in the process to estimate whether Howard will be ready for OTAs, according to Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post. The 2016 second-round pick notched 17 tackles (12 solo), four defended passes and one interception across five contests in 2019.

