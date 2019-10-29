Howard (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Howard injured his knee during Monday's loss to the Steelers, and Tuesday's MRI showed no damage to the ACL or MCL. While Howard will be eligible to return Week 17 against the Patriots, it's likely he's done for the season. The Dolphins believe Howard is a piece they can rebuild their defense around -- they proved it by signing him to a five-year, $76.5 million ($15.3 AAV) contract this offseason -- so keeping him healthy for the long-term is their top priority after getting out to an 0-8 start. Either Jomal Wiltz or Nik Needham are expected to slot into a starting cornerback role for the remainder of the season.

