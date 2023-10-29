Howard (groin) is inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The 30-year-old corner will miss his second game in a row, as he continues to recover from the groin injury that he suffered during Miami's Week 6 win over the Panthers. With Howard missing more time, expect Cam Smith and Eli Apple to see an uptick in snaps in the Dolphins' secondary.
