Howard (knee) is inactive for Sunday's divisional contest against the Bills.

Howard appeared to be trending towards retaking the field Sunday after logging a trio of limited practices, but he'll need at least another week of recovery. With Reshad Jones (chest) also ruled out, Miami's secondary will be forced to roll without two starters against Buffalo.

