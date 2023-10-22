Howard (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
Howard suffered a groin injury during Miami's win against the Panthers last week that will now hold the 30-year-old out of Sunday's matchup. Kader Kohou and Eli Apple will now be tasked with trying to slow down A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.
