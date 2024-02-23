The Dolphins informed Howard (foot) that he will be released at the start of the league year, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

For the first time in his eight-year NFL career, Howard is expected to have to look for a new home this offseason. This move, along with the expected release of Emmanuel Ogbah, will save Miami roughly $32 million in cap space. The former First-Team All-Pro cornerback was able to log 45 total tackles, 12 pass deflections and one interception across 13 outings last season, and he's expected to attract significant interest once he hits the open market, per Garafolo.