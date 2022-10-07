Howard (groin) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Howard was removed from the team's Week 4 loss to the Bengals after aggravating a groin issue that hindered him at practices ahead of the contest. The star cornerback didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but returned in a limited fashion Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up Sunday. If Howard is unable to play, Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen (shoulder) would be candidates for increased roles.
