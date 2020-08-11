Howard (knee) has been placed on the Dolphins' reserve/COVID-19 list.
Howard, who was already on the team's PUP list with a knee issue, has also either tested positive for COVID-19 or come into close contact with someone who has. When he's available to the team, Howard is expected to suit up alongside Byron Jones to form arguably the toughest cornerback duo in the league.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Facing uncertain timeline•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Lands on PUP list•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Needs healthy campaign•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Clear of suspension•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Under investigation by league•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Gets criminal charge dropped•