Howard (knee) has been placed on the Dolphins' Active/PUP list, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Howard had knee surgery more than seven months ago and at this stage it's unclear when the cornerback will be ready to practice. The 27-year-old ball-hawk was limited to just five games last season and has missed 24 games over the first four years of his NFL career since being taken in the second round of the 2016 draft.