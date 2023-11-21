Howard logged seven total tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, while also breaking up one pass in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Raiders.

The veteran cornerback was able to log a season-high in tackles Sunday, tying David Long for the Dolphins' leading tackler in Week 11. Through eight appearances, Howard has recorded six pass deflections and one interception, ranking second in both categories for Miami's defense. The All-Pro cornerback tandem of Howard and Jalen Ramsey has been great when they've been on the field together, and they'll continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks as the season goes on.