Howard recorded one tackle, two defended passes and one interception during Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets.

Howard has now recorded one interception in each of his last four contests, tying Kendall Fuller for the league lead. He's also gone back-to-back games without allowing a catch on eight combined targets. As Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports, Howard leads the league with 16 interceptions since December 2017, despite having missed 15 games in that span. He'll look to continue solidifying his reputation as the league's top ball hawk versus the Rams in Week 8.