Howard (foot) is questionable to return to Sunday's game at Baltimore.
Howard did not register in the box score before being carted off the field due to an injury to his left foot, according to Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. Eli Apple stepped up to replace Howard, and Justin Bethel is also available in reserve.
