Howard is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a groin injury.
Howard had five tackles (four solo) before exiting Sunday's contest. Eli Apple and Cam Smith could see more work for the rest of the game if Howard does not return.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Playing Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Making progress ahead of Week 18•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Deemed questionable for Week 17•