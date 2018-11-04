Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Likely to play Sunday
Howard (ankle) is expected to play Sunday versus the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Jets are expected to be fully healthy at wide receiver with Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson returning from ankle injuries, so Howard's health will be important. The third-year pro has made 16 tackles, five pass breakups and three interceptions in eight games this season. He'll look to snag another pick against Sam Darnold, who has thrown 10 in eight games.
