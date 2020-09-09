Howard (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice session, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports.
While it's not ideal to see Howard listed on Miami's first injury report of the season, his ability to participate puts him on track to likely suit up against the Patriots in Week 1. Keep an eye on Howard's participation Thursday and continue to consider him questionable for now.
