Howard (hip) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session.
The cornerback said he would be ready to play Sunday against the Cowboys after missing the Dolphins' Week 15 win over Jets with the injury, per David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Howard has 41 tackles, 11 passes defensed and an interception in 11 games this season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Not suiting up Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Questionable for Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Leading tackler in win•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Available in Germany•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Questionable after limited sessions•