Howard (groin) was a limited participant at Tuesday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Howard was a non-participant Monday, so he is seemingly trending in the right direction. Still, the Dolphins only had a walkthrough, so his workload was just an estimation. Some combination of Kader Kohou and Noah Igbinoghene would be in line for increased snaps should he ultimately be unable to go in Thursday's matchup with the Bengals.
