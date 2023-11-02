Howard (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Howard has missed the Dolphins' last two games, but the limited practice to start the week is a good sign regarding his potential availability for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. With Jalen Ramsey debuting last week, Howard's return will further bolster Miami's secondary. Howard has one interception and four pass breakups this season.
