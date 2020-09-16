Howard (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Howard was recovering from knee surgery heading into the season opener but ultimately suited up in Week 1. His limitations Wednesday were likely precautionary, but Howard's practice participation throughout the week is still worth monitoring.
