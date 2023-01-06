Howard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Howard was sidelined for Week 17 due to an ankle injury, but he'll have a chance to suit up Sunday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to end Week 18 prep. Across 14 appearances this season, Howard has recorded 43 tackles, nine pass defenses, two fumble recoveries, an interception and one defensive touchdown.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Making progress ahead of Week 18•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Ruled out for Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Deemed questionable for Week 17•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Added to injury report•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Returns fumble for TD on Sunday•