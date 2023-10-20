The Dolphins have given Howard (groin) a questionable tag for Sunday night's game against the Eagles, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Howard injured his groin in the Dolphins Week 6 victory over the Panthers and subsequently missed Wednesday's practice. He logged consecutive limited workloads to close out the week by earning a questionable designation. Eli Apple and Cam Smith would be prime candidates to replace his snaps opposite Kader Kohou at corner should he ultimately not get the green light.
More News
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Returning to practice Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Missing Wednesday's practice•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Considered day-to-day•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Leaves game with groin injury•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Playing Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Xavien Howard: Listed as questionable•