Howard (knee) remained unavailable for practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Head coach Mike McDaniel said that Howard wouldn't practice Wednesday, but he's making progress ahead of the Dolphins' must-win regular season finale versus the Jets. The cornerback missed the team's Week 17 loss to the Patriots while nursing a knee injury he suffered at some point following Week 16. If he's unable to go Sunday against New York, Kader Kohou will likely step into a starting role once again.
