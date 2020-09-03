Coach Brian Flores said Thursday that Howard (knee) is "trending in the right direction," Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Howard was activated off both the PUP and reserve/COVID-19 lists last week, so it's encouraging to see that he's made progress in practice. The 27-year-old will occupy a starting spot at cornerback opposite Byron Jones when healthy, and it looks like he's trending in the right direction for the Week 1 matchup against the Patriots on Sept. 13.