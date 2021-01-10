Howard recorded 51 tackles (40 solo), 20 defended passes, 10 interceptions and one forced fumble across 16 games in 2020.
Howard earned first team All-Pro honors for his outstanding play in 2020, as he notched career-best marks in terms of tackles and interceptions while also leading the NFL in passes defensed. The 27-year-old only allowed a 53.0 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks who targeted him, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site, the best mark among all cornerbacks in the league (minimum 40 targets). Howard and Byron Jones will return as one of the NFL's most formidable cornerback tandems in 2021.